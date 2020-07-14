2nd PUC Result 2020 Karnataka at karresults.nic.in: Udupi Emerges as Top District; Check Full Merit List

2nd PUC result 2020 Karnataka | The Karnataka PUC Result 2020 is finally out. The class result was announced via press conference at 11:30 am. The overall passing percentage is 69.20 per cent. Udupi district bagged the first position with 90.71 per cent followed by Dakshina Kannada and Kodagu who have scored 90.71 per cent and 81.53 per cent, respectively. The total number of students who have appeared for the examination is 5,56,267.

If we look into the stream-wise passing percentage Science saw 76.20 per cent, Commerce have seen 65.52 per cent and 41.27 per cent students passed in Arts stream.

The result will be published on the board’s official website at 12 noon. In the press conference, the officials have announced the merit list, which includes details like number of students who have appeared in the examination, passing percentage among girls and boys, region-wise topper list among other things.

Here's a complete 2nd PUC Result 2020 Merit List

Total number of students: 5,56,267

Total no of fresh candidates- 3,84,947

Overall pass percentage- 69.20 per cent

No of repeaters- 91,025

Repeaters pass percentage-46.56 per cent

No of private candidates- 27,985

Private candidates pass percentage- 61.80 per cent

Male pass percentage-54.77 per cent

Female pass percentage-55.29 per cent

Overall pass percentage (stream-wise)

Science - 76.20 per cent

Commerce - 65.52 per cent

Arts - 41.27 per cent

Kannada medium - 47.56 per cent

English medium - 72.45 per cent

Distinction - 85 per cent and above - 68,866

First Class - 60 per cent - 2,21,866

Top three districts are-

1. Udupi – 90.71 per cent

2. Dakshin Karnataka - 90.71 per cent

3. Kodagu - 81.53 per cent

Those whose names have not appeared in the merit list can check their result on the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseeb.kar.nic.in, examresults.net, indiaresults.com and results.gov.in.

Candidates need to score a minimum of 30 marks in each subject to clear the examinations. The board will conduct supplementary examinations for students who have failed to clear the examination. The details will be notified soon. Keep checking the official website for details