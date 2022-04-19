3 Chennai Teachers Allegedly Brutally Beat-up UKG kid for 'Bad Handwriting', One dismissed​

Three teachers of a private school in Chennai severely beat up a 6-year-old boy for not writing the Tamil and English letters properly. Although cops arrested the three teachers following the complaint of the kid’s parents, later they were let off on bail. After the investigation of the district primary education officer and the district education officer, one teacher has been dismissed.

A 6-year-old boy from Peravallur in Chennai, attended UKG in Don Bosco Matriculation school in the area. A special class was held at the school for this kid on April 9. At that time, it was said that the boy did not write the alphabet and not grasped the cursive handwriting properly.

Following which the kid was severely beaten up by three teachers during the classes. It was reportedly said that the incident happened frequently and despite warnings from the mother, the teachers beat the boy on April 9. After reaching home, the boy cried continuously and said to have vomited and went into suffocation.

The shocked mother took her son to a private hospital and was treated for seizures. The kid gained consciousness after treatment but was unable to get over the fear. A video of this kid consoled by his mother during treatment has gone viral on social media. In the video, the mother was seen calming her son who was vigorously crying out of fear over teachers. The mother said that he is not in the school and his teachers are not around. The kid, in the video, also said that the Tamil teacher and the other teachers beat him.

Meanwhile, the mother alleged that the teachers promised to teach her son everything in spite of her warning that the kid didn’t attend the online classes for LKG, rather he was directly admitted to UKG in the school.

After continuous allegations that teachers are beating her son, she approached the school and requested not to beat him as he’s a small child. Despite the mother’s requests, the teachers continued their assault on the poor kid.

Apparently, on April 9, the teachers asked to bring the child to the special class to teach him writing. At the time, the child was subject to severe assault by his teachers. Following a police complaint by his parents, Tamil teacher Princy, English teacher Mono Ferrara and Class teacher Indiana Van was initially arrested but were let off on bail after trial.

The district primary education officer and the district education officer directly visited the private school in Kolathur to investigate the incident. After the investigation, the school administration dismissed the kid’s class teacher Indiana Van. Also, according to reports, an official announcement is awaited regarding the action against the other two teachers.

