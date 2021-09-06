CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

3 Govt School Students Test Positive for Covid-19

They are students of class 9 and had undergone tests three days ago (Representative image)

They are students of class 9 and had undergone tests three days ago (Representative image)

Three students of a Government Higher Secondary School at Sultanpet in the district tested positive for Covid19 on Monday.

Three students of a Government Higher Secondary School at Sultanpet in the district, tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday. The students of ninth standard had undergone tests three days ago, Health department sources said.

The test results were positive and the students were admitted to the ESI Hospital here, the sources added. The department immediately disinfected the entire school premises to prevent further spread of the infection, after declaring a holiday.

first published:September 06, 2021, 19:28 IST