30-days on, DU Reopening Protest Continues, Students Burn VC’s Effigy, 'Reject Online Education'

Several student organisations have been protesting for over a month at North Campus, Delhi University, demanding the reopening of colleges. Students and activists belonging to the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students Association (AISA), and Disha Students Organisation (DSO) are holding the protest under the umbrella of the All India Forum for Right to Education (AIFRTE). December 7 marked one month of their protest and students are still holding dharna for the reopening of the campus for physical classes.

To mark the 30th day of their protest, the demonstrators burned the effigies of DU Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh. They also shared pictures on social media.

Effigy burning of a VC who has ignored students for 30 days!Yogesh Singh must answer for his negligence!#30daysofindefinitestrike pic.twitter.com/gedbDxNfPp — AISA - Delhi University (@aisa_du) December 7, 2021

Students of Delhi University are protesting at DU since one month but adamant administration is not listening the voices of protesting students.DU Administration stop destroying the future of students!#30DaysOfIndefiniteStrike#ReopenDU pic.twitter.com/9PbK7q8uy9 — Sumit (@sumitktr2) December 7, 2021

30 days of historical struggle!30 days of rage against online class!30 days of strike against digital apartheid!30 days of reclaiming DU campus!Shame on the DU VC for ignoring concerns of students!Reject Online Education!JOIN THE STRIKE!#ReopenDU #30daysofindefinitestrike pic.twitter.com/X1ud5LuBtn— AISA - Delhi University (@aisa_du) December 7, 2021

Stop the blame game and reopen the campus now!#30daysofindefinitestrike pic.twitter.com/n4BiMXvoRs— SFI Delhi University (@sfiduspeaks) December 7, 2021

Students and activists belonging to SFI, AISA and DSO have said that they are on an “indefinite strike” and will end their ongoing protests only after their demands are met.

Day 31:Despite being severely sick students of DU refuse to break the ongoing Indefinite Strike.This is the kind of indomitable spirit that this sanghi administration is afraid of!VC must know, we aren’t going to back down until our demands are met#ReopenDU#GiveOurCampusBack pic.twitter.com/YLy8bS4YGe— AISA - Delhi University (@aisa_du) December 8, 2021

Sumit Kataria, president of SFI’s Delhi State Committee told Edex, “From malls to the metro to wine shops, everything is open, except classes at Delhi University. The government claims that they have achieved 100 crore vaccinations in the country. By that logic, they should push for the reopening of universities as well.”

According to Edex, a seven-member delegation of the protesting students on Tuesday met with representatives of the VC, including the Dean of Student Welfare (DSW), Rajiv Gupta. The protesters have been informed that their demands will be looked after and a meeting will be held with VC within 7 days. They have been informed that the campus will be reopened only after getting approval from the Delhi Disaster Management Association (DDMA).

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) which is heading the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) has stayed away from the ongoing protests.

Siddharth Yadav, ABVP’s Delhi State Secretary has said that DU administration has told them that “classes will resume offline from January 1, 2022, for the fresh semester."

Earlier in November, DU Registrar Vikas Gupta had clarified that the campus cannot be reopened until DDMA allows 100 per cent seating capacity.

