30 Student Organisations to Deliberate Upon Draft of National Employment Policy on Dec 19

Thirty student organisations, RWAs and teachers’ bodies will gather at Jantar Mantar on Sunday to participate in a “Rojgaar Sansad" to deliberate upon a draft of a ‘National Employment Policy’ prepared by a think tank to press for employment opportunities for citizens. According to representatives of “Desh Ki Baat" foundation, Delhi minister and organisation founder Gopal Rai will also speak at “Rojgaar Sansad" on December 19 and raise the issue of pervasive unemployment across the country.

“We all will discuss the draft policy on December 19 at Jantar Mantar and it will be handed over to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People connected with this movement will give a memorandum on the same to district magistrates in their respective districts on December 20," Krishna Yadav, central coordinator, Desh Ki Baat foundation said on Wednesday. Yadav said student organisations which will participate in the Rojgaar Sansad include All India Student Association (AISA), Student Federation of India (SFI), Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) – AAP’s student wing.

Read|Students, Teachers Protest Against NEP, FYUP

Similarly, traders and labour associations such as the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Hind Mazdoor Sabha along with All India Women Congress Conference, Delhi Teachers’ Association will be among 30 organisations that will be participating in the “Rojgaar Sansad". “One representative each of 30 participating organisations will present their views during the sansad. They have also given a slogan — ‘Nafrat Nahi Rojgar Chaiye, Jine ka Adhikar Chaiye’," Yadav said.

He claimed that currently, there is no proper policy to address the problem of unemployment in the country so the “Desh Ki Baat" foundation has prepared a draft policy which says that employment as an issue is concerned with people’s participation in nation building. “If employment can be provided, India’s large youth population could be considered a dividend for the country. If we want to take our country forward, then we have to develop the path of nation building by consolidating all our energy, which will be manifested in the form of National Employment Policy," the draft policy said.

The draft also said politicians argue that India’s unemployment problem is unsolvable due to its huge population. “With appropriate economic policies, the population can be boon rather than bane. For example, China’s population is around 143 crore but it’s economy is five times bigger than that of ours," the draft said.

Yadav said takeaways from the “Rojgaar Sansad" will be communicated to the masses along with authorities as well. “We want to make it a movement on the lines of farmers’ movement as employment is a basic necessity of every individual and it is the duty of the government to deliver on it. They should solve the unemployment problem by creating job opportunities and bringing a proper policy on employment, he added.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.