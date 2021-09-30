30 Students of Mumbai Medical College Test COVID-19 Positive

As many as 30 students of a medical college attached to civic-run KEM Hospital here have tested positive for COVID-19, an official said on Thursday. One of them had mild symptoms and was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, said the official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Others were asymptomatic and have been only quarantined, he added. These were students of the first and second-year MBBS course and 28 of them had taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines, he said. All the infected students stayed in the hostel located inside the hospital complex in Parel in central Mumbai, the official said.

Earlier, 60 students of Bengaluru-based Sri Chaitanya School have tested positive for coronavirus. The boarding school has now been sealed by local authorities. All the students who have been tested positive are from classes 11 and 12. While 46 are from Karnataka, 14 students are from Tamil Nadu. Out of the 60 students who tested positive, two are symptomatic.

