3,000 Indians to be Offered Jobs Under UK-India Young Professionals Scheme

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is all set to announce a new “partnership" with India. After his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rishi Sunak gave his consent for 3,000 visas for degree-holding Indians to work in the UK. Under the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme, the UK will annually offer jobs to 3,000 young professionals from India in the 18 to 30 age range for up to two years.

Beginning in early 2023, the programme will operate on a reciprocal basis between the two nations. Following Sunak’s meeting with PM Modi on the grounds of the 17th G20 Summit, this declaration was made in the Downing Street statement. This was their first meeting since Rishi Sunak took office last month.

The strong UK-India Migration and Mobility Partnership, which was put into place last year, according to the British government, claimed that India is the first visa-national country to stand to benefit from the said partnership. A bilateral exchange with India was also mentioned by Sunak during his prime ministerial campaign.

The UK has more connections to India than virtually any other nation in the Indo-Pacific region, according to a report by ANI. India accounts for over one-fourth of all foreign students that come to the UK, and investment by Indian nationals in the UK sustains around 95,000 jobs across the UK.

In a statement, British PM Sunak said, “I know first-hand the incredible value of the deep cultural and historic ties we have with India. I am pleased that even more of India’s brightest young people will now have the opportunity to experience all that life in the U.K. has to offer, and vice-versa— making our economies and societies richer.”

A tweet put out by the UK Prime Minister’s Office read, “Today the UK-India Young Professionals Scheme was confirmed, offering 3,000 places to 18-30-year-old degree-educated Indian nationals to come to the UK to live and work for up to two years."

Negotiations of a trade agreement are in process between both nations. In the case that the agreement gets full approval, it will mark the first time India has done such a deal with a European nation. This trade agreement will strengthen the 24 billion pound trading relationship between the UK and India and enable the UK to take advantage of the potential afforded by India’s expanding economy.

