30,554 Students Apply on Day 1, Delhi University Looks at Over Admissions Despite 100% CutOff

Despite releasing the highest-ever cut-off with over seven colleges demanding at least 100% marks for nine courses, the University of Delhi (DU) is staring at an over admission. On the first day of the opening, the admission portal received a total of 30,554 applications. Of these, 795 students have completed their payments and as many as 2286 admissions have been approved till 7 pm on October 4.

This is a huge jump from last year when as many as 19,000 students applied for admission on the first day. The 100% cut-off has not stopped students from applying at the varsity. Premium Colleges including Miranda House and Hindu College have received several applications for their top courses offering 100% cut-off, however, SGTB Khalsa College has not received any application for its BCom course which has released 100% cut-off, as per reports.

Suman Sharma, the principal of Lady Shri Ram College, said they have received over 750 applications for admissions to various courses. Last year, Lady Shri Ram was the only college that had pegged 100 per cent cut-off for three courses — BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) Psychology and BA (Hons) Economics. This year, the minimum marks required for admission to the three courses are 99.75 per cent.

Arybhatta College, said over 250 applications were received and almost half of them were approved. The college has received 60 applications for BCom, out of which 50 have been approved. Of the 83 applications for 60 seats in Political Science (Honours) 20 had been approved, he said. At Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, 808 applications have been received from students, out of which more than 300 have been approved, according to data shared by the college.

With applications against first cut-off lists still on, the number of students applying is expected to increase. If seats at premium colleges and top courses are filled, it is unlikely that the cut-off would decline much in the second list. As of now, only five lists followed by special admissions is scheduled to be released. Universities and colleges are worried about over admissions. This has also left many 90% or below scorers to be looking out for alternatives.

Nearly 70,000 seats are available across colleges. The admission process went completely online from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dr Rajesh Giri, the principal of Rajdhani College, told PTI the process has been going on smoothly and the response is encouraging. “This year, there are more applicants seeking admission on the first day than previous years. It’s different this year maybe because of students fear they may not get a chance in subsequent cut-off lists due to limited seats and a high number of students scoring above 95 per cent," he said.

“Teachers will be able to process the admissions under subsequent cut-offs from their homes. But since this is the first cut-off list, members of the various committees are functioning from the college," the principal said, adding admission of 30 candidates has been approved. Hansraj College, which sought 100 per cent marks for admission to BSc (Honours) Computer Science received 11 applications in the unreserved category and 12 from students who have scored 100 per cent for the OBC category, which means that they will be admitted under the unreserved category, according to officials.

— With inputs from PTI

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.