35 Core Students to Sing National Anthem as Part of UGC's Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav Celebrations

About 30-35 crore school and college students will sing and upload the national anthem, this is part of the plan of the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its celebrations of 75th Independence Day or Azadi ka Mahotsav.

In order to mark the 75th anniversary of Independence, the government has launched ‘Amrut Mahotsav’. As a part of this, celebrations of independence will be held in the form of weekly events for the next 75 weeks till August 15 next year. Each week a different event will be organized.

The University Grants Commission, as part of these celebrations, has issued a notification informing colleges and universities to take part in several activities including singing Rashtra Gaan or the National Anthem together. This means about 30 to 35 crore students, informed UGC. The celebrations will begin from August 9.

Other activities include country-wide cycle rallies by both school and college students and translation of existing literature in different Indian languages by various Departments in Universities.

The Commission has also strictly asked the institutions to adhere to the coronavirus protocols that have been issued by the government. Further, in order to monitor everything the University Grants Commission has asked institutes to upload all details regarding the activities and celebration on the University Activity Monitoring Portal (UAMP) of UGC.

All participating institutions will need to be extra cautious while holding the events. They will have to ensure that all participants are wearing masks and are maintaining adequate social distance. Further, proper sanitation will also have to be ensured especially at a time like this.

