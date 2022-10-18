36 Students Nabbed for Cheating in Bihar Constable Recruitment Exam Using Bluetooth Devices

Bihar police arrested 36 students, who were caught using unfair means during the constable recruitment exam in Gaya district on Sunday. During the exams, candidates were found using Bluetooth devices, which were provided to them by a gang operating a cheating racket. Acting on a tip-off about the racket, the police nabbed the suspects, who also confessed to receiving the Bluetooth devices from the gang.

“36 students were caught using Bluetooth devices during the Constable Recruitment Exam across Gaya. We already had the information that people associated with running such rackets will deploy the devices, said deputy superintendent of police, Gaya, in a statement, reported ANI.

The Bihar Police constable recruitment exam 2022, conducted by the Central Selection Board of Constables (CSBC), sought to fill a total of 8,415 vacancies, as notified by the CSBC’s 2021 notification. The recruitment will be carried out through a multi-level process that includes, written tests, and physical endurance tests followed by medical examination and document verification.

Several recruitment exams in Bihar have been marred with cheating and mismanagement allegations in recent months. In some cases, the question paper was leaked before the commencement of the exam. The state saw question paper leaks in at least four exams. This includes the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) 67th preliminary examination, which had to be postponed because the paper was leaked just before the start of the exam

The question papers were also leaked during the Bihar fire department and Bihar police recruitment exam earlier this year.

Such instances were also reported from Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and other states. In November last year, the UP teacher eligibility test (UPTET) paper went viral on WhatsApp groups in Mathura, Ghaziabad and Bulandshahr districts. The UPSTF had arrested dozens of people related to the case. Over 21 lakh candidates had applied for UPTET. In many exam centres, the papers were even distributed but the exam had to be called off and later re-conducted.

