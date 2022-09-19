3D-printing can Revolutionise India, Help in Displacement Issues: Dharmendra Pradhan at IIT Madras

Inaugurating the IIT Madras’ Centre for Quantum Information, Communication and Computing, at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras, on September 19, the Union Education Minister, Dharmendra Pradhan said, that the new 3D-printing technology can revolutionise construction, and can help address the issues of displacement in the country.

The minister said, “IITs are not just educational institutions, they are the temples to create a scientific temper and shape humanity’s future”. He further said that our society has great expectations from IITs. “Our IITians have to be torchbearers of growth and development”.

He said that the day is not far when the whole world will come to IIT Madras to benefit from the Brain Research Centre. “Ideas, like 3D-printing technology can revolutionise construction, help address the issues of displacement and give a life of dignity to the poor,” said the education minister.

On the occasion, in addition to the new centre, the minister has also launched the strategic plan of the institute for 2021-27. Online degrees, internationalisation and hybrid learning are some of the strategic plans.

The minister further added that, India has a culture of giving back to society and India innovates for the betterment of society. “Due to the technical strength of IIT Madras, India will be rolling out indigenous 5G by the end of 2023. The talent pool at the IITs gives me a lot of confidence. Our students need to rekindle their inners strengths, reignite their ‘Chetna’. They have to think big, drive social change and become job-providers rather than job-seekers,” he added.

Talking about the New Center at the IIT Delhi, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti said that 75 crores per annum will be spent on infrastructure development and all buildings will be developed as per international standards. Two new centres every year will be launched at the Discovery Campus, the Director added.

Sharing the plan for 2021-27, the Director further said that the course programmes at the institute will be hybrid. The university plans to impart three online degrees and 20 multidisciplinary pivot options. The institute seeks to internationalise its programmes and as part of it, 50 per cent of PhD students will spend at least three months abroad.

