4.93 lakh Students Pursued Urdu Courses In Past Five Years, up from 2.98 Lakh

The number of students pursuing the one-year diploma course in the Urdu language has almost dounled and gone up to 4,93,981 in 2015-2020 from 2,98,595 in 2009-2014, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhroyal Nishank informed. He chaired the 51st meeting of the executive board of the National Council for Promotion of Urdu Language (NCPUL).

Many efforts have been made to improve the promotion of the Urdu language since 2014, claims Nishank. For diploma and certificate courses in Arabic, and Persian language, there were 505 centres in 2009-2014, which went up to 873 in 2015-2020, the minister informed.

During 2009-2014, Rs 193.83 crores were sanctioned to NCPUL, however, during 2015-2020, the amount jumped up to Rs 402.56 crores. During 2009-2014, there were just 1066 centres offering one-year diplomas in the Urdu language. During 2015-2020, that number went up to 1423.

Not just Urdu, the number of students for diploma and certificate course in Arabic and Persian also went up by 1,18,489 during the period. Financial assistance for the promotion of Urdu, Arabic, and Persian increased from 788 to 1662 for seminars, 1396 to 2357 for books’ bulk purchase, 556 to 1166 for manuscripts.

At the seminar, Pokhriyal asked Urdu Council to work on propagating the National Education Policy (NEP) and reach out to Urdu-speaking people. Partnerships for promoting Arabic & Persian should be taken by having tie-ups with countries and organisations promoting these languages, the minister said.

