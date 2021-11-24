4 Researchers from SSN College of Engineering Among Stanford University's List of Top 2% Scientists

Four researchers from SSN College of Engineering have been ranked among the top 2 per cent of scientists in the world as per a list compiled by Stanford University. This was the second time that faculty members from the college have been ranked, claims the institute.

The four researchers who made it to the list include Dr P Senthil Kumar (rank: 48), Professor, Department of Chemical Engineering, Dr P Ramasamy (rank: 1889), Dean Research, Dr AK Lakshminarayanan (rank: 2271), Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering and Dr M Gulam Nabi Alsath (rank: 3165), Associate Professor, Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering. Among those featured, Prof Kumar is the youngest Indian scientist to feature in the list for the second consecutive year.

Dr Kumar’s research primarily focuses on ground-breaking technology around wastewater management and optimizing agro-waste. In a career spanning just over a decade, he has published more than 250 research papers and authored more than 100 national and international conference publications, and 100 book chapters. Dr Kumar also led the Centre of Excellence in Water Research (CEWAR) to promote water research.

Dr Ramasamy has been previously honoured with Niels Bohr International Gold Medal by UNESCO. In a research career spanning close to five decades, Prof Ramasamy has published more than 950 papers. His deep involvement in the crystal growth field resulted in the birth of a new method of Crystal Growth known after his name along with his student (Sankaranarayanan - Ramasamy (SR) method of crystal growth).

Dr Lakshminarayanan has published more than 75 research papers on materials combinations for automotive, nuclear, and defence applications. He is currently working on “advanced materials processing and testing of friction stir welded joints and metal 3D printed components.”

Dr Alsath made it to the coveted list for the first time for his research in the development of novel communication systems through next-gen antennas and microwave components. He has also authored more than 80 research articles in leading research journals published by IEEE Antennas and Propagation Society.

