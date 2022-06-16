4-year UG Degree Holders Can Now Get Direct Admission to PhD: UGC

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the new regulations allowing the 4-year-undergraduate programme students to directly pursue PhD after graduation. According to the UGC regulations, candidates who have completed their 4-year-undergraduate programme (FYUP) with a minimum 7.5 CGPA will be eligible to apply for PhD admissions without completing a master’s programme.

According to a leading news daily, the UGC Chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar said that this new rule will help improve the research ecosystem in our HEIs. It will also help the UG students to have a research bent of mind. He added that UGC will be permitting four-year UG students who have a CGPA of 7.5/10 or above to be eligible for PhD admission. Those who have a have a CGPA less than 7.5, will have to do a one-year master’s degree to be eligible for PhD admissions.

This step has been welcoming for the students who do not have to complete a two years master’s degree after FYUP. The regulations state that the minimum CGPA required for candidates with a four-year or eight-semester bachelor’s degree is 7.5/10 in order to apply for the doctorate programme, however, the commission has given a relaxation of 0.5 CGPA to the reserved categories as well as economically weaker applicants.

The UGC regulations 2022 are likely to be announced by end of June. The new regulations were added in the PhD draft in March and were sent for the feedback and comments of the stakeholders. As now the regulations have been approved, they are expected to be in practice from academic session 2022-23.

Furthermore, as per the new regulations, students will be admitted to the PhD programmes through a national-level test. While 60 per cent of seats will be filled through a national-level examination, 40 per cent will be based on a university-level or state-level test.

