41% of Parents not Aware of Laws To safeguard Their Child’s Data: Survey

A vast majority of parents (67 per cent) believe that their children require data protection, however, nearly half of them ( 41 per cent) are unable to help their children in the digital space due to a lack of awareness around laws on data safety, reveals the latest survey by Tsaaro, a data privacy, and cybersecurity services provider.

As many as 67 per cent of parents, who were surveyed said that their children require data privacy. The extensive study, which saw participation from more than 700 people pan India, also revealed that 80 per cent of parents believe that the legislature should take immediate steps to ensure the data privacy of children. Of the total people surveyed, 93 per cent of parents said that they are aware of what data privacy is.

The survey also revealed that 68 per cent of parents stated they received messages/emails from coaching institutes, etc. with their child’s information, even though they had not provided them any information regarding their children. Shockingly, about 41 pent cent of parents are not aware of any laws that help safeguard their child’s data which was shocking, especially in this digital era.

The numbers also show a high sign of parents trying to inculcate the idea of privacy in them young. Several parents mentioned that they ensure that their children use devices in a commonplace, under their supervision, familiarise themselves with the applications their children use, keep track of their online footprint, etc.

Akarsh Singh co-founder CEO, of Tsaaro, said “Parents have incorporated steps to ensure that their children are familiar with privacy but there are a few problems that these parents state that they face while trying to teach their children about privacy. This issue is the immense technicality and usage of jargon. This raises the question of whether the concept of data privacy cannot be simplified. We noticed a sense of disparity when it came to how parents keep themselves informed about the manners in which they can ensure that they are well informed of how they can provide their child’s privacy because the answers were scattered.’’

