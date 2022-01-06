42 NIT Hamirpur Students Test Positive for COVID-19

Forty-two students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a district official said. He said 53 people tested positive for the disease in the district during the day and 42 of them are from the institute.

This has raised the number of active cases to 99 in the district. No Covid-related death was reported in the district on Wednesday, and the count of fatalities here stands at 308.

The number of total confirmed cases in the district has risen to 18,170, and the count of recoveries as at 17,762, the official added. NIT Director professor Lalit Awasthi said most of the infected students had taken part in an NCC camp, and there is a possibility that they contracted the disease there.

All infected students have been put under isolation inside the institution, he added. A spokesperson of the health department said other students and the staff of NIT Hamirpur would be tested.

