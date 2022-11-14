5 Arrested Under 'Attempt to Murder' for Thrashing Hyderabad Law Student, Several Absconding

In the case of violence in the Hyderbad-based university, as many as five students have been arrested. They have been charged with attempts to murder along with other offenses including voluntarily causing hurt, trespassing, wrongfully confining, and criminal intimidation. The FIR has been filed against 10 students in total, among them, five have been arrested and the remaining are absconding.

The fight started when Himank Bansal in a chat with a fellow student talked about Bansal’s relationship with a minor girl. The student called Bansal a ‘pedophile’. In his defense, he stated an ‘example’ of Prophet Mohammad and said, “paedophile ka example lele, Muhammad (the founder of Islam) he was 54 and he had sex with a nine-year-old girl named Ayesha.”

The female student shared a screenshot of the chat with other friends and Bansal was subjected to mockery. This also instigated a senior who allegedly thrashed into his hostel room and said they want to ‘fix his ideology’.

According to Himank Bansal, another student at IBS Hyderabad, about 15-20 students bagged into his hostel room and thrashed him. He claims that they were beating him with the slogan “beat him till he dies”. He stated in the FIR that his abusers have even threatened to beat him once they see him out of his campus and make him suffer to their will.

One student allegedly even attempted to “put his genitals into Bansal’s mouth”. They further tried to tear his clothes, make him naked, and kept beating him one after the other with the slogan “beat him till he dies”, states Bansal in his complaint.

The university too has suspended students involved in the incident.

Video of the abuse has gone viral. The abusers in the video, the senior students, can be seen chanting, “will fix his ideology, beat him to coma.” They also forced Bansal to chant religious slogans, ‘Jai Mata Di’ and ‘Allah Hu Akbar’.

