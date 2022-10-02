5 Books On Mahatma Gandhi Everyone Should Read

Leader of the Indian Independence Movement and the man who had a firm belief in non-violence, Mahatma Gandhi has inspired countless around the globe with his work. His peaceful resistance to British rule made him one of the most unique leaders. The life and philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi have always intrigued many. As we remember the Father of The Nation on his 153rd birth anniversary, let us take a look at his life through different perspectives of authors. Here are 5 books everyone should read about Mahatma Gandhi:

Gandhi An Autobiography: The Story of My Experiments With Truth By M.K. Gandhi

Nothing is better than the classics, and this book is just that and more. This autobiography encapsulates Mahatma Gandhi’s life from early childhood till 1921. It is collection of the leader’s 105 self-penned essays and documents his experiments on fundamental principles of Truth and God. The book is divided into five parts encompassing the most crucial parts of

Mahatma Gandhi’s life.

Gandhi: Prisoner of Hope by Judith M. Brown

This offers a fresh and surprising image of Mahatma Gandhi by neither making him a saint nor turning him into a shrewd politician. Brown penned down Mahatma Gandhi as a complex man whose actions were in line with what he believed.

Week With Gandhi By Louis Fischer

A one of its kind read, the book contains American journalist Louis Fischer’s trip to India in 1942 when he spent a week with Mahatma Gandhi. It documents a brief description of his travels, how he spent his time in India, and the conversations he had with Mahatma Gandhi and other eminent people like Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. If you are seeking to have a glimpse of India’s political and economic conditions during 1942, this is the one for you.

My Days With Gandhi By Nirmal Kumar Bose

This book offers a peek into Mahatma Gandhi’s last phase of life when. The author, Nirmal Kumar Bose, served as Mahatma Gandhi’s secretary and has drawn on their close relationship. In addition, the book also features some evidence that highlights the hard phase of the leader’s life where he struggles both on a political and personal level.

Great Soul: Mahatma Gandhi and his Struggle with India by Joseph Lelyveld

This book features Mahatma Gandhi’s two decades in South Africa where his ideals, values, and philosophy of ahimsa (non-violence) were shaped. It also touches on the phase when the leader returned to India and was revered by the people as a Mahatma. The Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author Joseph Lelyveld also details the culmination of Mahatma Gandhi’s campaign to free India and the partition of the country.

