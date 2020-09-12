Take the pledge to vote

5 Delhi Boys Among 24 Who Scored 100 Percentile in JEE-Main Exam

The top scorers from Delhi include Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal and Tushar Sethi.

September 12, 2020
5 Delhi Boys Among 24 Who Scored 100 Percentile in JEE-Main Exam
Five students from the national capital have scored 100 percentile in the JEE-Main exam, which was conducted earlier this month after being postponed twice in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. The result for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main was declared late night on Friday.

The top scorers from Delhi include Chirag Falor, Gurkirat Singh, Laksh Gupta, Nishant Aggarwal and Tushar Sethi. They are among the 24 candidates who have scored 100 percentile in the crucial exam.

The exam for admission to engineering colleges was conducted from September 1 to 6, amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures due to COVID-19.

Staggered entry and exit for candidates, sanitisers at the gate, distribution of masks and maintaining distance as candidates queued up, were among the scenes witnessed at the exam centres across the country.

A total of 8.58 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE-Mains exam for admission to engineering courses in IITs, NITs and Centrally Funded Technical Institutions (CFTIs) while only 74 per cent of them had appeared for the exam.

Increasing the number of examination centres, alternate seating plans, fewer candidates per room and staggered entry and exit were among the steps taken by the National Testing Agency for safely conducting the crucial exam.

Based on the results of the JEE-Mains Paper 1 and Paper 2, the top 2.45 lakh candidates will be eligible to appear for the JEE-Advanced exam, which is a one-stop exam to get admission into the 23 premier Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs). JEE-Advanced is scheduled to take place on September 27.

