5 Tips That Will Come Handy In UPSC Exam Preparation

UPSC or IAS Exam is one of the toughest exams conducted every year. The exam is conducted by the UPSC, a Constitutional Body under Article 315-323 Part XIV Chapter II. The exam is for the recruitment of candidates into civil services of India including IAS, IPS, IFS, and other services. It was scheduled to be held on June 27, 2021, but had to be postponed due to the mounting Covid-19 situation across the country. The Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, was rescheduled and now will be on October 10 2021. Like every other year, lakhs of candidates will be appearing for the exam this time as well. It is a three-level examination — pre, mains and interview — including 9 papers in total.

Here are 5 tips to prepare for the UPSC examination:

1) There are some questions given based on a passage or a comprehension that requires common sense to answer correctly. The question has to be read carefully to identify the correct option. The candidate should be attentive to reading the passage and the questions to answer them correctly. A thorough reading of the passage is the key to answering all the questions.

2) The second challenge is to maintain concentration while reading the passage. Even a second of distraction can make you choose the wrong answer. The attention while reading the passage should not wander. It’s kind of like cycling on a very narrow ridge. Even 1% of doubt or confusion while answering can take you down in the ranks. A combination of attention and concentration will help you to answer correctly.

3) Maintaining speed while writing a CSAT paper is a tough challenge faced by many candidates. The CSAT paper consists of 80 questions to be answered within 120 minutes. Each question gets about a one-and-a-half minute to answer, which is not enough. You will have to read the passage relatively fast. The candidate has to maintain a proper speed while attempting the paper and should avoid catching the wrong meaning of the given paragraph

4) The sentences in the paragraphs are usually long with difficult words used deliberately to make you interpret wrong meanings. The candidates should read the words carefully. The speed of reading should be maintained in such a way that the exact meaning of the words is grasped. These complex and long paragraphs might consume a lot of time but the candidate has to maintain speed accordingly.

5) Negative marking in prelims is a challenge for many aspirants. For example, if you decide to attempt only 35 questions as per your convenience, 30 questions should be correct and 5 questions may be wrong. So the candidate should decide wisely while attempting the question to ensure they don’t end up collecting negative marks.

