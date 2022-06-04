Nearly 50 Foreign Universities Interested to Set-Up Campuses, Offer Dual Courses with Indian Colleges: UGC

A total of 48 foreign universities have shown interest in University Grants Commission’s (UGC) initiative for running joint and dual degree programmes in partnership with Indian colleges. Responding to UGC’s new regulation and guidelines for running partnership programmes between Indian and foreign universities, the University of Glasgow, Scotland has expressed interest to discuss the potential for academic collaboration.

According to a report by a leading news daily, several other varsities have also shown interest in setting up satellite campuses in India. The Deakin University, Australia in its communication to UGC has lauded the New Education Policy (NEP) 2020 calling it a ‘progressive’ policy which will help it to establish new relations with Indian institutions. The NEP 2020 was introduced by the Indian government with a focus on contemporary provisions in higher education.

Also read| UGC Tweaks NHEQF, Aim at Easing Entry of Foreign Universities Into India

The new regulations and guidelines for collaborations between Indian and foreign universities were notified by UGC in 2020. The new rules allow students to earn dual degrees from Indian and foreign higher education institutions, separately and simultaneously.

The report added that the University of Queensland, Australia is set to meet UGC officials in August this year and discussions with a French university are also on the cards. University of Tokyo, Japan and the University of Cambridge are among the other major universities that have shown interest in collaborating with Indian institutions.

Read| Proposal to Add Critical Thinking Section In College Exams to Promote ‘Higher-order Cognition’ in Students

UGC chairperson M Jagadesh Kumar is set to begin discussions with foreign universities official next week. Kumar will begin by meeting officials from Australian universities. “Recently there has been a lot of discussion between the PMs of India and Australia. Education is one of the important topics,” he said.

He added that the interest of foreign universities to collaborate with Indian stems from the fact that Indian students have established their names in different countries. Hence, the universities known have a belief in India’s education quality. Kumar said that one advantage of global universities coming and setting up campuses in India is that students will get undergraduate and postgraduate programmes as a base to join PhD programmes in India or abroad.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.