50% Professionals Want to Switch Jobs, Work From Home, Salary Key Motivators: Survey

More than 50 perc ent of professionals are looking forward to switching their jobs in the next three months says a survey called ‘Apna Bharat Back to Work’. The survey reveals that across domains, four out of five professionals would like to continue in the same job profile. A majority of the respondents are certain about their preferred location/city to work.

The study also reveals that on average the candidates at least apply for five new jobs in a month. More than 50 pe rcent are active job searchers on jobs platforms, 22 per cent of the respondents keep searching for jobs all the time while 30 per cent search once every alternate month.

More than 5000 professionals across Tier I and Tier II cities participated in the survey, which was conducted by apna.co.

In reference to the key triggers for searching for a new job, around 74 per cent users said that they desire a higher salary, while 37 per cent of users are looking for a career progression, claims the survey.

The survey also reveals that while the professionals in Tier I cities are more aspirational while searching for a job, tier II users are largely driven by higher salaries. Respondents looking for career progression as the main motivation, however, are still open to gaining a different job as money continues to be the primary motivator. The respondents also added that they look upon that job as a stop-gap solution while they are still on the lookout for the right kind of job basis their aspirations.

The survey also reveals that the rising workforce is now looking for additional benefits such as medical insurance for themselves and their families, perks such as creche services for child care, etc while considering a job.

Talking about the latest findings of the ‘Apna Bharat Back to Work’ survey, Karna Chokshi, Chief Operating Officer, apna.co, said “The rising workforce is the backbone of any business today and it is important for organizations to ensure their growth. We are certain that employers will take the findings of the survey seriously and support us in improving the working standards for the rising workforce”

The survey also revealed that data entry and back-office work have emerged as the top two preferred areas when asked about their job category preference.

Work From Home Jobs

What started as a pandemic trend has now become an industry game-changer, as remote working has gained popularity, with individuals searching for work from home (WFH) as a category itself, the survey said.

“WFH has especially been incremental amongst the women workforce in India. In comparison to men, more women are looking for a remote job with lesser commute time being the primary motivator that can provide flexible working hours which allows them to support their household work/pursue alternate forms of income generation such as tuition from home," it added.

Meanwhile, freshers and recent graduates are mostly looking for jobs related to their courses or education, however, with money being the primary motivator they apply for other jobs with the intention of it being a “stop-gap” solution in their life while they are still in the lookout for their aspirational job, added the survey.

