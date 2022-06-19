50-year-old BMC Sanitation Worker Clears Maharashtra SSC Exam

A 50-year-old Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sanitation worker Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa has received a lot of applauds after he cleared Maharashtra SSC exam 2022. Ramappa who cleared the exam on his first attempt he wants to study further.

Kunchikorve, who hails from Maharashtra, as a child could not complete his school education due to financial issues in his family. He was forced to drop out of school at a young age, but, his zeal for knowledge led him to pursue his education, even at the age of 50. This year Ramappa decided to give his class 10th exam. He said, to prepare for this exams he studied every day after his job, and was supported by his family, children as well as his colleagues.

Mumbai: 50-year-old BMC sweeper Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa passes the 10th board examination in his first attempt “I got 57%. I studied daily for 3 hours. My kids are graduates so they also helped me in my studies. I want to continue my studies and complete 12th also,” he says pic.twitter.com/vPenUZUVPD — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2022

To his joy, he cleared his exam with flying closures in his first attempt only. As per the media reports Kunchikorve, scored 57 per cent in his Maharashtra SSC class 10th results. Here’s what Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa scored in different subjects in the Maharashtra SSC exam:

Marathi: 54

Hindi: 57

English: 54

Mathematics:52

Science: 53

Social Science: 59

After clearing his exam, Kunchikorve was praised by many for his efforts. He said he was not able to study in his childhood but is happy now to have finally cleared his Class 10 board exams.

He further said he wants to study further after scoring good marks in the board exams and would like to inspire people to take education seriously.

