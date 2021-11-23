53 Girl Students in Odisha-based Govt School Test Covid Positive, Classes Suspend

At least 53 students of a girls’ high school in Sundergarh district of Odisha have tested positive for Covid-19. All the students belong to a government-aided school.

The students, who have been tested positive for Covid-19, are studying in classes 8, 9 and 10, informed the headmistress of the school. Covid tests of the students were conducted after a majority of them showed symptoms of cold and cough, she said.

The concerned headmistress further said that already instructions have been issued for the closure of the educational institution for a week as per the protocol.

“Initially, two students tested positive for Covid-19 on November 20 and the matter was informed to the CDMO for testing of other students in school and the tests were conducted on November 21 and 22. Subsequently, 53 students were tested positive for Covid-19 and their condition is stable," said the headmistress of the school.

Earlier, 22 medical students of Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) in Burla were tested positive for COVID-19. All the positives are reportedly the 2nd year girl students of the institute and they have been admitted to the Covid hospital.

Around 10-20 students were found positive on Monday and some of them are currently in Covid isolation ward while others are in home isolation. It is suspected that the recently held annual function has led to the Covid-19 spread in VIMSAR.

