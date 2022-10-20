53% IT Employees Likely to Find New Job in Next 12 Months: Survey

As many as 53 per cent of all respondents are extremely or somewhat likely to look for a new job in the next 12 months, revealed Skillsoft in its 2022 IT skills and salary report. Among IT professionals that changed employers in the past year, their top three reasons for leaving were better compensation, a lack of training and development, and a lack of work-life balance, respectively, the survey added.

“Over the past year, the workplace has been defined by employee-led “movements,” namely the Great Resignation and “quiet quitting.” Meanwhile, the pace of digital transformation and lack of enough technical resources have pushed many IT professionals to a point of burnout. Together, these trends are fueling record rates of talent turnover across all industries. Thus, organizations must take proactive steps to shift their cultures to ensure employees feel fulfilled, engaged, and motivated,” the survey stated.

A total of 66 per cent of IT decision-makers see skills gaps in their teams. While still a considerable challenge, this represents a 10 per cent decrease from last year, the survey added. The report found that IT leaders’ two biggest challenges are employee retention and recruitment. Meanwhile, the top cited inhibitor to training is that management doesn’t see a need for it. This is despite 97 per cent of IT decision-makers saying certified staff add value to the organisation.

The report further stated 80 per cent say skills gaps pose high or medium risk to their team’s ability to meet objectives. While 63 per cent have been unable to fill at least three positions in the last year. The top factors driving skills gaps are difficulties with hiring skilled candidates (44 per cent) and employee retention (33 per cent). 26 per cent say not enough is being invested into training, the survey added.

A total of 86 per cent have taken some form of training in the last year. With IT professionals seeing numerous benefits after training including improved quality of work (56 per cent), increased engagement (41 per cent), and faster job performance (36 per cent), organisations that invest in their people can expect to see significant ROI both to the bottom line and with employee retention.

“Learning is the catalyst for mutually beneficial growth for employees and employers, especially as organizations struggle to retain technical talent and keep pace with innovation,” said Zach Sims, General Manager, Tech and Developmen, Skillsoft.

“Companies that create cultures of learning and talent development will be most successful in recruiting and retaining ambitious individuals with the right skills and certifications to make an impact. This culture not only supports individual employee growth – which is something IT professionals are actively seeking – but also leads to better business outcomes that propel organizations forward,” Sims added.

The top three most challenging areas to find qualified talent are cloud computing, data analytics, big data, data science, and cybersecurity. Around 59 per cent expect a budget increase in the next year (up from 35 per cent in 2021), with the top skill areas of investment being cloud computing, security, and AI and machine learning.

As many as 61 per cent of organisations offer a leadership development programme. While 75 per cent of respondents say their organization takes diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) seriously, and 74 per cent feel comfortable expressing their opinions at work. Roughly 25 per cent have experienced microaggressions, harassment, and/or discrimination in the workplace.

Exploring employees’ feelings about how management is addressing DEI challenges, 43 per cent of non-management IT staff say they are recruiting diverse talent. But, only 19 per cent see them setting and measuring DEI goals and objectives and just 17 per cent say they are providing mentorship, coaching, or executive sponsorship.

