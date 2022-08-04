53% of Employers Prefer Hybrid Workplace Plan for Their Employees: Survey

As many as 53 per cent of the employers prefer a hybrid workplace plan for their employees, with working from home and office in varying degrees, revealed a survey by Awfis. Time and cost savings, increased employee convenience and overall well-being of employees are key priorities for occupiers, as they look to enable distributed workspace strategy, the report said.

About 74 per cent of the occupiers are looking towards distributed workspaces as a strategy to shift from location-centric to people-centric workspaces. The report says that that telecom and consulting sectors see the 75 to 100 per cent of return to office. Meanwhile, sectors with the lowest (0-25 per cent) of return are IT and new technology workspace.

The report further added that about 74 per cent of the occupiers are likely to adopt distributed workspace while about 53 per cent of occupiers prefer working from home and office as their preferred workplace portfolio strategy. Further the report also claims that about 49 per cent of the occupiers are likely to adopt flex centres to enable distributed workspace, followed by setting up their own offices in metro and non-metro cities.

“Keeping employee centricity at the forefront, 79 per cent of the occupiers feel that distributed workplace strategy will be highly beneficial to save time and money. Additionally, work-life balance, mental wellbeing and team productivity are fueled when opting for flex spaces.”, said Sumit Lakhani, Deputy CEO, Awfis.

“The survey has made it clear that a distributed workspace strategy is the way to go for occupiers in this new era of experiential workplaces, as occupiers emerge from the after-effects of the pandemic. Flex spaces, in particular, are leading this growth, as occupiers from varied sectors are housing teams in flex centres across cities. This shift in strategy also reflects in the leasing by flex operators – flex operators leased about 3.5 million sq feet of space in H1 2022 across the top six cities, almost three-fourths of the flex leasing in entire 2021,” said Ramesh Nair, Chief Executive Officer.

Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis said, “The findings of the survey are a testament to the success of the distributed work model and subsequently of flex spaces in catering to the ever-evolved workspace needs of India Inc. The survey unveils that currently 74 per cent occupiers have adopted flex centres for their workspace needs given the multiple benefits associated with flex working. Going forward, 77 per cent occupiers will include flex spaces as part of their workplace strategy. We expect exceptional demand in the future, driven largely by large corporates for de-densification of existing traditional offices.”

