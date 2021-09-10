Microsoft to Teach Artificial Intelligence to Class 8, 9 Students in Madhya Pradesh

Soon Artificial Intelligence (AI) will be a subject in the school curriculum. At least 53 schools in Madhya Pradesh will teach AI to students of classes 8 and 9. From the coming academic year 2021-22, students in 53 EFA (Education for All) schools will have the option to choose AI as a subject.

A 240-hour course on AI has been prepared. Officials of American technology company Microsoft will conduct online classes on AI. Madhya Pradesh school education minister Inder Singh Parmar has asserted that AI, as a subject, will be introduced to the students of classes 10 to 12 in the next academic session.

“With AI as a subject in their course, students of Madhya Pradesh will learn about the smart technology along with studies. Now, students will be able to learn new technology in the schools. As of now, it is available for students of classes 8 and 9. From the next session, it will be available for classes 10 and 12 as well. The students will have employment opportunities in the Information and Technology field on a large scale,” he said.

An MoU has been signed between global tech giant Microsoft and the State Board of Open School Education, Bhopal, for teaching AI to students. From the next academic session, Microsoft officials will also train state teachers to enhance the subject of AI. Around 1,500 teachers and over 40,000 students will be benefitted from this project.

AI has been included as a new subject in the syllabus of class 11 from this academic session by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

Artificial intelligence (AI) is the simulation of human intelligence processes by machines, especially computer systems. Expert systems, natural language processing, speech recognition, and machine vision are some of the specific uses of AI.

