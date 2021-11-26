54 Students of Odisha Medical College Down with COVID-19

The number of students detected with COVID-19 at Vimsar, a medical college and hospital in Odisha’s Sambalpur, climbed to 54 on Thursday, up from 34 the day before, an official said. The infected students have been admitted to the COVID unit of the Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (Vimsar), according to the official.

Authorities suspect that the infection might have spread during the institute’s annual function held recently. On Tuesday, 22 cases were reported from Vimsar and later it rose to 34.

The number of infections has surged to 54 now, Vimsar dean Jayshree Dora said. Four hostels have been declared as micro-containment zones. Staff quarters and four other hostels of medical students have been declared as buffer zones, the professor said.

Physical classes have been suspended for 10 days from Tuesday. Odisha Health Services Director Bijay Mohapatra said there was nothing to worry as it was reported in specific pockets and would be contained within four-five days.

Mohapatra suggested that people should undertake sample tests if they had symptoms. Additional Chief Health Secretary R K Sharma advised all the district collectors to ensure the protocols are followed.

The coastal state, meanwhile, logged 335 more coronavirus cases, including 47 in the 0-18 age group, taking the rally to 10.48 lakh. The toll rose to 8,401 with two more deaths in Khurda district. Fifty-three other patients have died due to comorbidities so far, official data stated.

Khurda, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, registered the highest number of new cases at 130 and the two fresh deaths. Nine of the 30 districts did not record any new case, the Health Department said. The state had registered 288 cases and three deaths on Wednesday.

The number of active cases rose to 2,403 from 2,221 the previous day, while over 10.37 lakh people, including 151 in the last 24 hours, have recovered, the bulletin stated. As many as 62,619 samples were tested on Wednesday. Over 2.74-crore people have taken the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while nearly 1.47-crore people have been administered both the doses.

