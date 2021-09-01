55% Contemplating Changing Career Path Amid COVID-19: Survey

More than half of young working professionals are looking to change their career path amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. While the trend is the same throughout the globe, there are more people looking for a change in India than the global average.

According to a global survey by INTO University Partnerships on Gen Z, about 55 per cent of those under 25 years of age across the world have actively contemplated new career options. In India, 57 per cent have considered a different career. The survey shows 47 per cent of Gen Z population in India are looking for a career that offers a better work-life balance.

As many as 45 per cent of the respondents hope to launch their own businesses while 88 per cent have the goal of making it to the top of their profession one day.

Over 1,200 Gen Z students from 93 countries took part in the INTO survey, conducted in August 2021. This included China, India, Nigeria, Kenya, Japan, Australia, and Brazil among others. Gen Z makes up 30 per cent of the global population.

A wide majority — 91 per cent — have a positive outlook on the future despite the COVID-19 setback, 43 per cent feel optimistic and excited about their future, and 48 per cent indicate they feel hopeful but sometimes anxious. While 29 per cent indicate their aspirations have changed a little, and 26 per cent indicate they have changed a lot.

In India, 86 per cent believe an international degree offers them the best chance to realise their dreams. 90 per cent feel an international degree will help them get the skills and knowledge they need to succeed in life while 84 per cent agree that training for a specific career is an important reason to go overseas for higher education. About 83 per cent of the students agree that overseas study gives people a competitive advantage towards a career while 64 per cent of Gen Z students from India want to work overseas one day.

