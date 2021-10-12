57% Students from Mumbai Schools Prefer Hybrid Learning: Survey

As many as 57 per cent of students based in Mumbai say they would prefer a hybrid learning model going forward while 44 per cent of teachers, and 48 per cent of parents would like to opt for a hybrid learning model where the students will have to attend the physical classes twice or thrice a week.

The #BackToSchool survey by Aditya Birla Education Trust also revealed that 67 per cent of students, 59 per cent of parents, and 64 per cent of teachers prefer attending schools physically provided all the safety precautions are followed. These include complete vaccination of the school staff, regular sanitisation of the entire premises, maintaining social distancing, encouraging hygiene among students, etc. While 88 per cent of the parents feel that regular sanitisation at the school is imperative, 77 per cent say everyone should maintain social distancing properly and 74 per cent of them feel regular temperature checks should be taken care of by the school authority.

The survey was conducted among 1500 respondents including students, parents, as well as teachers from Mumbai, also highlighted that 30 per cent of students, 32 per cent of parents, and 44 per cent of teachers found the online mode of learning to be somewhat challenging amid the pandemic.

The pandemic has led to the increased use of digital devices. As many as 55 per cent of teachers’ said they have experienced digital fatigue while imparting classes online at some point in time. Likewise, 59 per cent of the students felt that online learning is tougher and more tiresome as compared to in-school learning. While 80 per cent of parents are worried about their child’s social-emotional health and would be at peace if life can go back to the pre-Covid times.

Due to online classes, the teacher-student bond has been missing for most of the survey respondents. Only 21 per cent of the teachers felt strongly connected to the students during the past year. 11 per cent of students feel that online learning is more engaging compared to in-school learning, whereas 84 per cent prefer in-campus learning as it gives them the opportunity to collaborate with their classmates, get their queries solved from their favourite teachers, among other reasons.

According to the findings of the survey, 41 per cent of teachers believe that the transition from a traditional chalkboard approach to a wholly digital one has impacted the quality of learning. 13 per cent of parents think what was lacking among their children during online learning was the zest to study, the motivation, and the healthy competition that usually drives children to set their best foot forward.

