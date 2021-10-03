58% of Children Are Actually Keen to Go Back to School: Survey

As many as 58 per cent of children are actually keen to go back to school, while 25 per cent are fine with either in-school or online classes, reveals a survey by maths learning app Countingwell. It also states that more than 8 per cent of children said they would like to continue studying from home, while another 9 per cent would like to study in school for a few days of the week but not all days.

The survey also revealed that when it comes to difficult subjects like Maths, learning via competitions is more preferable for students. About 92 per cent of the children said that participating in online competitions helped them understand math concepts better.

The survey was conducted recently among more than 2,300 students of middle school in 139 cities across India who participated in Countingwell’s Maths Premier League.

The survey also questioned children on their experience with learning apps and found that the acceptance of these apps among children is growing. As many as 88 per cent of the respondents confirmed that they would readily recommend learning apps to others.

Nirmal Shah, co-founder of Countingwell commented, “It is clear that children are missing meeting and socialising with their friends that is only possible in a physical classroom. Also, the conclusion that most children are keen to go back to school augurs well not only for schools, but also their parents who felt their children were missing out on an important aspect of education - socialising with friends.” In an earlier survey of school teachers conducted by Countingwell last month, more than 50 per cent of the respondents recommended learning apps to bridge the knowledge gap among the students.

