6 Chhattisgarh Students Return from War-torn Ukraine, Speak of Joy on Being Home

Paras Sahu (24), among the first batch of six students from Chhattisgarh who arrived in capital Raipur after being flown into the country from war-torn Ukraine, late Sunday night said the day had brought immense happiness to him and his family and this was a journey that would remain etched in his memory for all time. An official said Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel met these six students, all pursuing medicine in Ukraine, at Chhattisgarh Sadan in Delhi after their flight landed.

They landed in Raipur at around 8pm after taking a flight from Delhi, he added. Talking to reporters at Swami Vivekanand Airport Raipur, Sahu, who hails from Mahasamund district, said, We were lucky we were in Uzhhorod (a city in Ukraine) where the situation was not so serious when compared to other places. We were, however, desperate to get back to our home and now we are happy.

Sahu, a first year medical student, said his university in Uzhhorod provided a bus and helped students to cross the border for evacuation. Sahu and two more students are from Mahasamund while the remaining three are from Raipur, Durg and Korea districts.

Advertisement

The parents of these students were teary eyed with joy, most of them anxious as news channels were beaming the devastation being caused in Ukraine continuously through the day. As per officials, over 100 people, including around 80 students, from Chhattisgarh are stranded in Ukraine currently.

.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.