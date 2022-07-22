6 Indian Students Win Medals at International Math Olympiad in Sweden

Six Indian students won medals at the recently held 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) 2022, Oslo, Norway. Pranjal Srivastava, a student of the city’s National Public School in Koramangala won gold while Atul Shatavart Nadig, of Sriram Global School, and Kaustav Mishra, of Delhi Public School, Bangalore East, bagged bronze medals. Arjun Gupta (Delhi), Adhitya Venkata Ganesh Mangudy (Pune), and Vedant Saini (Chandigarh) were the other members of the Indian contingent to win bronze medals at the event, reported a leading news daily.

For Pranjal, this is the third consecutive gold medal at the IMO. The Bengaluru boy who is also the youngest India ever to win a gold at the IMO won his first title in 2019 at 15 years of age. His first gold came a year after he won a silver at the IMO in 2018.

“It is a matter of great pride that after many years, every member of the Indian team returned with a medal each,” Pranjal said while adding that it was a privilege to wear a gold medal with the Indian flag over his shoulder. He now has the 12th best medal tally in IMO’s history. “It is humbling to see my name on the hall of fame list of IMO next to great names like Peter Scholze, who is a Field Medal winner,” Pranjal said while reacting to the feat, reported the news daily.

The 63rd IMO which witnessed the participation of 589 contestants from 104 countries was held between July 6 and 16. The Indian team in total scored 165 out of 252 points to finish at 24th rank out of the total 104 countries. The contingent was accompanied by a team of experts from the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education (HBCSE) and the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Mumbai. The medal ceremony of the Olympiad was held in the same Town Hall where the Nobel Peace Prizes were given this year.

