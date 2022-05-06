6-year-old Uttar Pradesh Student Dies After Being Hit by Bus on School Premises

A bus hit a six-year-old student on the premises of a private school in the district on Thursday morning, killing him on the spot, police said. The incident took place at Royal Convent Inter College in Chamrawal village, they said, adding that the victim, Ayush, was a class 1 student. The school, which was being run without the required permission for the junior classes, has been sealed and the erring driver and the school manager have been arrested, senior police officials said.

Driving rashly, the driver of the school bus hit the boy first from the front and then ran over him, they said, adding that the bus has been seized. The incident led to a strong protest by the locals who vandalised the school bus and the manager’s car.

Baghpat District Magistrate Rajkamal Yadav and Superintendent of Police Neeraj Kumar Jadaun soon reached the spot and somehow managed to pacify the agitators. The school had permission to run classes from 6 to 8 but it also illegally ran classes one to five, the officials said.

Talking to PTI, the DM and the SP said that on the basis of a complaint by relatives of the deceased, a case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered against driver Ram Kishan and school manager SB Yadav. Later, both of them were arrested, they said.

The district magistrate said that in the preliminary investigation, it was found that the school had permission to run only classes 6 to 8. According to the victim’s uncle, the parents of several students had complained to the school management regarding the negligent driving by the school bus driver but to no avail. He alleged that they were told that the school belongs to an MLA. Speaking about the incident, the uncle said that when Ayush was going back to his class after the prayers, the speeding bus entered the premises and hit the boy, killing him on the spot.

