6,136 Teaching Posts Lying Vacant Across 44 Central Universities, Most Vacancies in DU

Out of 18,911 teaching posts sanctioned across the 44 central universities in India, a total of 6,136 teaching posts are lying vacant. Most of the vacancies are from the University of Delhi. The Delhi University alone has 846 teaching vacancies, out of a total of 1,706 posts sanctioned.

If teaching and non-teaching posts are combined, the central universities have as many as 19,842 posts that have not been filled yet. The information was revealed by the Ministry of Education while answering a question in Parliament.

Here is the university-wise list of vacancies

Earlier, the ministry had revealed that out of a total sanctioned strength of 410, as many as 147 faculty posts are lying vacant in the centrally funded Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs). The vacant posts include 28 at IIIT Allahabad, 37 at ABV-IIITM Gwalior, 21 at PDPM-IIIT&M Jabalpur, 50 at IIITD&M Kancheepuram, and 11 posts at IIITD&M Kurnool.

Further, eight posts of Chairperson at IITs and 21 posts of Chairpersons at NITs are vacant. Further, five IITs and five NITs are currently running without directors, the ministry said in a written reply in Parliament.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here