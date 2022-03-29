62% Recruiters Expect Hiring to go back to Pre-COVID Levels by June, Maximum in IT: Survey

As many as 62 per cent of the recruiters expect the hiring to go back to pre-COVID levels in their organisations by June this year, reveals the Naukri Hiring Outlook Survey 2022. While 57 per cent of recruiters indicated both new and replacement hiring in their organisations in the coming months till June 2022.

With digital transformation shaping the future of work, the demand for tech-enabled skills is witnessing a consistent uptick. As per the survey, the top functional areas in which active hiring is expected in the coming months are IT (59 per cent), Business Development (43 per cent), and Marketing (36 per cent).

From an experience standpoint, recruiters foresee maximum hiring to take place for the experience band of 3-5 years (67 per cent), followed by 1-3 years (53 per cent), and 5-8 years (53 per cent). Pawan Goyal, Chief Business Officer, Naukri.com, said that only 2 per cent recruiters foresee a hold on hiring, while just 1 per cent indicate layoffs for the coming months which indicates re-stabilization after a turbulent period.

Given the continued surge in demand for IT roles, recruiters expect this sector to witness a high employee fallout rate of 49 per cent. Further, the number of recruiters anticipating an attrition rate greater than 20 per cent grew up by 33 per cent when compared with the previous survey conducted last year.

As per the survey findings, the number of recruiters planning to roll out increments greater than 30 per cent in their respective organisations grew substantially by 60 per cent versus the previous year. At the same time, the number of recruiters foreseeing an increment below 10 per cent reduced from 37 per cent to 33 per cent.

Campus hiring too is showing signs of improvement since last year. In the previous survey, majority of recruiters had put campus hiring on hold while this time majority of recruiters expect campus hiring to go as planned. 47 per cent recruiters confirm going ahead with the placements in the next few months while only 16 per cent feel that there may be a reduction in the number of candidates that will be hired from campus.

Indian companies are gearing to kickstart work from office for their employees with 41 per cent recruiters confirming the same, which marks an increase of 10 per cent when compared with the previous year’s survey for the period July-Dec’21. 42 per cent recruiters believe that work from home is equally productive as working in office while around 14 per cent recruiters said they would be back to office with a restricted team size.

