62-Year-Old Retired Army Officer Joins Puducherry University to Fulfill Dream of Pursuing Technical Education

Subedar Major K Paramasivam (Retd), a 62-year-old ex-serviceman has taken admission at a polytechnic college in Puducherry to pursue technical education. He has joined the Motilal Nehru Government Polytechnic College, Puducherry as he was unable to finish his education post-school due to his family’s financial condition.

“I could not pursue studies due to family’s financial conditions and joined the Army after completing my school education. I left the Army after 30 years of service. I gradually started studying again. I want to pursue Technical education," he told news agency ANI.

Major Paramasivam said that he has been trying to get admission to the polytechnic college for several years but was unable to. Hence, this year, he got admission after insisting on the college management. “I spoke with the Principal that I want to take admission here. I could not get in two years back. I applied again this year and they considered me," he said.

