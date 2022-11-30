66% of Indian schools Lack Internet Access, Bihar and Mizoram are Worst Performing: UDISE+ Survey

Only 66 percent of educational institutions in India have internet connectivity, claims a recent study. According to the Unified District Information System for Education plus (UDISE+) survey 2021–2, states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Odisha, Telangana, and Tripura, have 80–85 percent less internet availability than the national average. States like Bihar and Mizoram experience worse internet access issues.

States And UTs That Do Well in Providing Internet

Based on the report, which is part of an Education Ministry initiative to collect data on school education, Delhi and Lakshwadeep each have 100 percent of schools with proper computer facilities and 97.4 percent of schools with internet access. Delhi is also the only Union Territory (UT) in which all schools have internet access. Other UTs that perform well in this category include Chandigarh (98.7%) and Puducherry (98.4%).

Kerala and Gujarat are the top-performing states in this category, with 94.6 percent and 92%, respectively. Gujarat is also the only state in the country where government schools (94.2 percent) outnumber private schools (89.6 percent) in terms of internet access.

The Condition Of Govt Schools

The gap in giving internet facilities exists between public/government and private schools, says the report. Only 24.2% of government schools have internet access, compared to 59.6% of private and unaided schools along with 53.1% of government-aided schools. In addition to this, less than half of the schools surveyed have functional computers, with only 20% having access to functional mobile phones for teaching purposes.

Nevertheless, the report shows an overall improvement over previous years. Despite the fact that the total number of schools in India has declined in the last four years, from 15,51,000 in 2018-19 to 14,89,115 in 2021-22, the number of schools with internet access has increased from 2,90,447 in 2018-19 to 5,04,989 in 2021-22.

In terms of smart classrooms, there is a short supply. Hardly 2,22,155 of the country’s 1.4 million schools have functional smart classrooms with digital or smart boards for teaching.

Read all the Latest Education News here