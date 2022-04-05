67.8% Teachers Prefer Hybrid Teaching Format, 50% Say No Time to Upskill: Survey

As many as 67.8 per cent of educators now prefer the hybrid teaching format, while 28.2 per cent prefer a complete online experience when it comes to teaching post the COVID-19 pandemic, reveals a survey by edtech startup, OrangeSlates. The report also revealed that about 50 per cent of educators feel they don’t have adequate resources in terms of time or money to upskill themselves.

Meanwhile, when it comes to challenges of teaching, 24.6 per cent of people feel that attaining a work-life balance is the most difficult task of teaching. 21.3 per cent feel that the current salary is not at par with the current industry standards.

“At a time, when the entire education system is going through an upheaval at the heels of a global pandemic, this shows a lot more needs to be done to empower educators. The National Educational Policy 2020 too emphasises heavily on teacher education," says the edtech.

The report around the current state of teacher development in the country to understand where the educators of today are at and what are their needs from a skill development perspective. The research was carried out on 200 educators across the country.

A majority of the respondents feel that gamification will definitely help students learn better and are most likely the future of the edtech industry in the country, states the report. Educators believe that smartphones or devices are as effective for learning and assignments as the world is fast moving towards digitization, and their efficiency can play a significant role in shaping learning for students.

“We conducted a teacher development survey to understand the current needs of our educators. In order to do so, it was extremely crucial to understand their level of comfort with the changing technology and ways of how we can help them upskill themselves at a time when the ecosystem is evolving at high speed," Sindu Aven, COO & Co-Founder, OrangeSlates said.

