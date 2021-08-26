CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBossOTT#Coronavirus#Afghanistan#IndvsEng#NarayanRane
Home » News » education-career » Tamil Nadu Offers 7.5% Reservation in Professional Courses for Govt School Students
1-MIN READ

Tamil Nadu Offers 7.5% Reservation in Professional Courses for Govt School Students

TN Govt passes bill for reservation of govt school students in professional courses (Representative image)

TN Govt passes bill for reservation of govt school students in professional courses (Representative image)

Bill introduced by Tamil Nadu CM in the state assembly to provide 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in professional courses.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced a bill in the state assembly on Thursday, August 26 to provide 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in professional courses, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Madras High Court disallowed transferring of 10 per cent reservations in medical and dental courses in Tamil Nadu contributed seats to the all India quota (AIQ). A petition was filed by Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) in this regard following which the decision was taken by Madras HC. The petition had bought the Centre and the DMK government to crossroads regarding the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in medical and dental colleges.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

first published:August 26, 2021, 11:59 IST