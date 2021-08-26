Tamil Nadu Offers 7.5% Reservation in Professional Courses for Govt School Students

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin introduced a bill in the state assembly on Thursday, August 26 to provide 7.5 per cent reservation for government school students in professional courses, reported news agency ANI.

Earlier, the Madras High Court disallowed transferring of 10 per cent reservations in medical and dental courses in Tamil Nadu contributed seats to the all India quota (AIQ). A petition was filed by Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhgam (DMK) in this regard following which the decision was taken by Madras HC. The petition had bought the Centre and the DMK government to crossroads regarding the reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in medical and dental colleges.

