7 Girl Students Fall Sick After Having Breakfast, Probe Ordered

Seven girl students of Northern India Textile Research Association campus here fell sick after having breakfast in the canteen of their hostel on Wednesday. Taking cognisance of it, DM R K Singh constituted a committee to conduct an inquiry into it. The panel will submit its report within 15 days.

The technical campus of the institute is situated in Sanjay Nagar. The BTech students experienced giddiness, stomach ache and started vomiting after having breakfast. The management of the institute immediately rushed them to a nearby hospital, where they were admitted to the emergency ward for treatment.

Upon getting information, officials of police, administration and food safety department reached the hospital. The girls were identified as Pratima, Nishita, Sakshi, Mansi and Anushka. Four of the seven girls were discharged from the hospital while three are undergoing treatment. Food Safety Department official Vinit Kumar said samples of potable water, vegetables and edible oils were lifted and sent for testing. In case adulteration, legal action would be initiated against the canteen operator, he said.

Advertisement

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.