7-hour Sleep, Small Targets Helped Qualify UPSC CSE 2020: 2nd Topper Jagriti Awasthi

Jagrati Awasthi, the second topper of UPSC Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020, says that sleeping and study schedule is a must while revealing her secret mantra to crack the country’s most prestigious exam.

The 24-year-old BTech from Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) emerged as the woman topper of the Civil Services Examination 2020, results of which were declared by the Union Public Service Commission on September 24. Jagriti Awasthi is a resident of Uttar Pradesh’s Fatehpur district.

Jagriti Awasthi, in a special conversation with News18, said that sleep and study schedule played an important role in her success.

She says that before starting preparations for the examination, one should make a note of the syllabus and hours he or she can dedicate to studying every day. “The number of hours you can dedicate to studying decides what your daily routine will be,” says Jagriti Awasthi.

She further adds that if someone is preparing for the CSE exams and along with it, they are working or studying in college then they should set their timetable accordingly.

She further said that one can complete the syllabus in a year if he or she is 100 percent dedicated to it. “A regular study of eight to nine hours a day is sufficient to complete the syllabus. If you are working then you should dedicate at least four to five hours a day,” added Jagriti Awasthi.

She also suggests that people who are working or college students should prepare for current affairs while travelling or during their small breaks.

Jagriti Awasthi further states that the timetable should be divided into three-three hour slots. “When exam date is nearing and examination timing is from 10 am to 1 pm then you should spend maximum time studying during this time. I am stating so because if you are in the habit of sleeping during these hours then during the exam you will feel lazy and fail to concentrate on your paper,” added the CSE 2020 second topper.

She further states that one should make their study schedule according to his or her comfort zone. “Make small targets and goals to complete your course," she says.

Jagriti Awasthi further says that including at least seven to eight hours of sleeping is a must. “One should always have sleep time in their timetable. Sleeping for seven hours every day played an important role in my success. Many people stretch their sleep hours and hardly sleep due to their brain not getting proper rest. You can prepare better only if you have proper sleep,” suggests Jagriti Awasthi.

