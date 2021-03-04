7 Indian Engineering Colleges in Top 200, IIT-Bombay Best in Country: QS Ranking

Seven Indian engineering institutes have grabbed a spot in the world’s top 200, according to the QS World University ranking by subject 2021. The IIT-Bombay has emerged as the best institutes in the country, as per the global ranking index. The Indian Institute of Technology Bombay has cut into the elite group of top 50 engineering colleges of the world by securing 49th rank, globally. IIT-B is closely followed by IIT-Delhi at 54th spot. IIT-Madras which was ranked as the best engineering institute by the Ministry of Education’s NIRF ranking has been allotted the third rank among Indian institutes and 94th spot globally by the QS World Ranking.

Here is the list of top Indian engineering institutes as per the QS World University Ranking by Subject 2021 –

Rank 49: IIT-Bombay

Rank 54: IIT-Delhi

Rank 94: IIT-Madras

Rank 101: IIT-Kharagpur

Rank 103: IISc Bangalore

Rank 107: IIT-Kanpur

Rank 176: IIT-Roorkee

Rank 253: IIT-Guwahati

Rank 388: Anna University

Globally, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) continues to hold the top spot. The USA continues to hold dominance with six out of top 15 institutes being from America including the top ranking institutes – MIT. China too has shown a good performance. From China, the top ranking institute – Tsinghua University has secured top 10th rank, globally. It also has 13 institutes in to 200 and 28 institutes in top 400.

Here is the list of global top 10 institutes in Engineering as per the QS World University Ranking 2021 –

Rank 1: MIT, US

Rank 2: Standord University, US

Rank 3 University of Cambridge, UK

Rank 4: ETH Zurich – Swiss Federal Institutes of Technology, Switzerland

Rank 5: Nanyang Technological University, Singapore

Rank 6: University of Oxford, UK

Rank 7: University of California, Berkeley

Rank 8: Imperial College London

Rank 9: National University of Singapore

Rank 10: Tsinghua University, China

The QS World University Rankings by subject 2021 have assessed universities on four key parameters including academic reputation, employer reputation, research citation per paper, and H-index. The h-index, as per QS, is a way of measuring both the productivity and impact of the published work of a scientist or scholar. The index is based on the set of the academic’s most cited papers and the number of citations that they have received in other publications, the ranking index claims.