There has been a 70 per cent growth in young professionals aiming to upskill themselves post-2020, indicating the growing need for new-age digital skills, revealed a survey by Imarticus Learning. Further, it was also noted that data science, full stack development, supply chain management, cybersecurity, and digital marketing remained the most sought skills for young professionals and fresh graduates across various industries.

As per the findings from the internal report, the courses in finance, data science, analytics, technology, and management are the top five programmes with maximum enrolments. According to the report, three out of four learners were able to land a better-paying job with about a 67 per cent salary hike.

The holistic learning experience, backed by a complete ecosystem of highly engaging programs, adequate resources, and advanced technologies, attracts young professionals to upskill themselves to survive in the post-pandemic era. The report also points out the increasing intent of young professionals and fresh graduates towards upskilling for a better career.

Also read| From Data Science to Business Analytics, Courses Offered by IITs without JEE Score

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and Managing Director, Imarticus Learning said, “ The demand for upskilling is picking up pace in tier 2 cities with more companies hiring talent from beyond metros. It further highlights that fresher and young professionals should constantly upskill themselves to remain job relevant and ready to take on newer responsibilities for efficient career growth. The job market in India is outgrowing traditional job roles and thus upskilling should be embedded in young professionals”

Upskilling young professionals and new graduates with new-age digital skills can act as a catalyst to encourage them within the organization. The essential skills they should acquire are business acumen and various ways of working. Upskilling young professionals can unlock their collaborative and leadership potential.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here