70% Schools Students in Bihar Take Private Tuitions: ASER Report

The proportion of students taking private tuition in classes 1 to 8 has moved up from 26.4 per cent in 2018 to 30.5 per cent in 2022, revealed the latest edition of the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER). The percentage of school students opting for private tuition in states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand was higher than the national average.

“Bihar and Jharkhand are high tuition states – 70 per cent of children in Bihar and 45 per cent in Jharkhand are taking tuition in 2022 as compared to only 10 per cent children in Himachal Pradesh and 15 per cent in Maharashtra,” Dr Wilima Wadhwa, Director ASER Centre, was quoted as saying by The Indian Express. She further asserted that this secondary help of taking private tuition was successful in limiting the learning loss in these specific states.

The report prepared by the Pratham Education Foundation indicates that the percentage share of Class 3 students who could read standard II level text in Bihar and Jharkhand were 12.3 and 11 in 2018 and 12.9 as well as 9.5 in the year 2022, respectively. However, the share drastically dropped in Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra from 47.4 per cent and 44.2 per cent to 23 per cent and 26.1 per cent, respectively.

Talking about Bihar, the state showed improvement in Mathematics, especially in its numbers between 2018 and 2022. Students in class 3 who can do basic subtraction rose from 18 per cent to 21.2 per cent, while Jharkhand also improved its numbers from 14.8 per cent to 16.3 per cent.

Himachal Pradesh and Maharashtra have fewer students who can solve basic subtraction problems. The ASER 2022 report reveals that in Himachal Pradesh, the share dropped to 31.3 per cent in 2022 from 42.4 per cent in 2018. In Maharashtra, it also witnessed a decline from 28.1 per cent to 18.5 per cent during the same period.

A citizen-led Nationwide survey, ASER offers data on children’s schooling and learning in rural India. ASER was first conducted in 2015 and has been repeated annually before a break between 2018- 2021.

