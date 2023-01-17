70% Tech Professionals Opting for Upskilling Courses amid Layoff Scare: Survey

Imarticus Learning, analyzed professionals in the workforce and found that a 70 per cent increase in the number of students opting for upskilling courses in the last year. Many factors may contribute to this, including accelerated digitization and the need to be proficient in supply chain management, full-stack development, financial services, and cyber security. As a result, the demand for skill proficiency increased by 25 per cent in the last year and is expected to go up to 41 per cent in 2025.

The need for upskilling has further heightened due to the layoff scare that has overtaken the economy. Innovation and technological integration characterizes all industries, and companies look for people adept at these tools and skills. Imarticus Learning’s report also shows that there has been an increase in learners from Tier I and Tier II cities. Following this trend, the platform plans expansion in the said cities.

Nikhil Barshikar, Founder of Imarticus Learning, says, “At Imarticus Learning, we strive to ensure all our learners are fully equipped and future-ready with the required skill sets in the fast-evolving business landscape. As a result, the number of people opting for our courses has steadily increased. Our latest report delves into the details of upskilling among professionals. We are also proud to announce that through perseverance and hard work, we have emerged as the top choice for professionals looking for upskilling opportunities. We look forward to continuing our work and enabling our learners to climb the corporate ladder quickly."

According to Imarticus Learning’s report, the courses that these professionals are opting for, in order of preference, include the full stack developer pro course, Post-Graduate and advanced certification program in cyber security, MBA in Fintech, Postgraduate Diploma in Management by Fintech by BIMTECH, and SP Jain Global Professional Certificate in Fintech.

