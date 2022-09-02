72% Employees Looking to Change Employers or Pivot to a New Career Altogether: Survey

As many as 72 per cent are looking to change employers or pivot to a new career altogether. While 64 per cent expect economic growth to continue and the pandemic to fade away, 69 per cent plan to spend more time upskilling, as per a survey by Simplilearn. Data science and project management were the top skills chosen by learners for upskilling 28 per cent of the respondents who were planning to do better in their current roles. 30 per cent of those who were looking to pivot to a new career showed interest in skills such as data science, digital marketing, and project management.

A total of 64 per cent of respondents are optimistic about the economy’s growth and believe that the pandemic will fade away. While there is some uncertainty about continued economic recovery and the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, CXOs and VPs/department heads are most optimistic about recovery from the pandemic. People in large companies (5,000 to 9,999 employees) are optimistic about the pandemic ending but somewhat less certain about economic recovery.

While 37 per cent of respondents cited lacking skill certifications or new skills their jobs required as an obstacle to career growth, 18 per cent cited a lack of soft skills like verbal and written communication, supervisory skills, and presentation.

As many as 75 per cent of employees in very small firms (fewer than 50 employees) and 73 per cent of people in very large firms (over 10,000 employees) said they were planning to spend more time learning in the coming year. One inference from this finding is that small firms’ employees need to keep their skills current with emerging technologies and want a well-rounded skill set. Another insight is that large enterprises value continuous learning and encourage their employees to refresh their skills.

77 per cent CXOs said that they are planning to spend more time on learning this year, compared to 69 per cent of all respondents. While 72 per cent of individual contributors said they plan to spend more time learning in the coming year.

Simplilearn has published the findings of the 2022 State of Upskilling Midyear Learner Survey. The report highlights employee trends regarding career development through the past 12 months and expectations for the coming year. The survey was conducted to understand career trajectories of professionals in the past year – obstacles faced, what they did differently to improve their careers, the impact of these actions, and insight on new skills they have learned or plan to learn. The survey obtained responses from 750 learners.

