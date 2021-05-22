72% Students Feel Tech-related Subjects Should be Part of School Curriculum: Survey

In a recent study, about 72 per cent students said that tech-based subjects such as product engineering, data analytics and coding should be a part of the school curriculum. The study published by edtech platform, Brainly, surveyed more than 1,500 Indian students. The platform asked them about their opinions, preferences, and proclivities when it comes to technology.

The study also revealed that 47 per cent said that studying technologies has become critical irrespective of anyone’s stream while another 52 per cent of the survey respondents were interested in building a career in technology and only 30 per cent preferred other streams.

Furthermore, about 59 per cent of the students revealed they were interested in learning coding, Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and other technical concepts. About 54 per cent had already enrolled themselves in tech-related courses during the lockdown, the survey stated. As per the findings of the survey, about 41 per cent of students felt that online platforms helped them the most with gaining technical knowledge like YouTube channels, edtech apps and blogs whereas 20 per cent want offline classes and another 15 per cent took the help of their parents. About 8 per cent of the respondents relied on their friends and peers for the same.

“Technology can be learned the best if it is taught with real-world examples in a fun-learning manner. It’s good to see that so many students in India have developed a keen interest in learning technological concepts. Students are heading towards a digital future and must be provided with a favorable environment to explore technology. Hence, it is important to encourage them to follow a skill-oriented learning approach,” said Rajesh Bysani, Chief Product Officer, Brainly said in an official notice.

