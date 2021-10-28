80% Indian Business Leaders Feel Pressured to Offer Flexibility In Work Post-Covid: Survey

As many as 80 per cent of business leaders in India feel pressured to offer greater flexibility since COVID-19 with 58 per cent of employees, 41 per cent of managers, and 37 per cent of government being the top three contributors to this pressure.

Amid the demand for flexibility, business leaders are actively creating new workplace policies that give employees more agency over how they work and where they work from today. The study by LinkedIn shows that 88 per cent have hired specialists, consultants, and additional personnel to help design their workplace policies for the future of work.

LinkedIn’s ‘Future of Work’ focused on the insights of 736 business leaders in India and what they think about the future of work, their flexibility offerings, the challenges they foresee, and their plans to solve them.

“Flexible working has emerged as a top priority in the new world of work, and business leaders see this as an opportunity to hire more diverse talent and improve business performance," says Ashutosh Gupta, India Country Manager, LinkedIn.

Preparing for the new hybrid work culture, 9 in 10 business leaders in India have already offered or are planning to offer job sharing possibilities, while 78 per cent have already offered or are planning to allow employees to work from a different country.

The study also shows that India is leading in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region when it comes to offering flexibility — 68 per cent of APAC leaders offer job shares and 58 per cent allow the staff to work from a different country.

The ongoing remote reality has made it easier for companies to hire professionals with more distinct backgrounds and diversified skillsets. More than half of business leaders in India also believe virtual interviews can help them connect with aspirants with proximity restrictions (55 per cent), find a more diverse mix of candidates (45 per cent), and professionals with modern skills (49 per cent) today.

The study also reveals that ‘digital transformation’, ‘rethinking marketing strategy’, and ‘establishing new ways of working’ are the top three business priorities for business leaders. 93 per cent of India’s leaders also believe that having younger employees on the team gives them fresh insights into new marketing trends, especially as they continue to adapt their marketing strategies. as the key workforce priorities for leaders in the next 6 months.

To keep employees engaged and prepared for the future of work 89 per cent of business leaders are investing in training courses that facilitate employee collaboration and productivity in a flexible working environment. In fact, 1 in 2 leaders is relying on increased L&D investments to help employees upgrade their skills (52 per cent), move easily into internal roles (52 per cent), and learn together in a community-based environment (52 per cent).

