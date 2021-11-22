81% Business Leaders Said Pandemic Positively Impacted Their Organisation: Survey

The pandemic has been a catalyst for businesses to reimagine the workplace model and adapt to new ways of working, revealed a survey by Intel. As many as 81 per cent of business leaders said that workplace disruptions caused by the pandemic have had a positive impact on DE&I (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) in their organisation, demonstrating how remote workspaces and hybrid work models have been successful in achieving these goals.

Furthermore, 71 per cent said their organisation has significantly adapted DE&I initiatives for a hybrid workforce. Around 94 per cent of respondents with a hybrid workforce in India agreed that technology will make it easier to achieve their DE&I goals.

A total of 51 per cent of respondents said that exploring how technology might help bolster their DE&I commitments is one of their top three priorities in the next 12 months. About 66 per cent said that remote working and digitalisation has made it easier to hire from underrepresented groups. 57 per cent said that the acceleration of digital transformation spurred by the pandemic has encouraged the adoption of new tools that will support inclusivity.

On the other hand, 55 per cent of those who have indicated a COVID-driven negative impact on DE&I said that working remotely has made inclusivity more challenging​.

Around 36 per cent of business leaders said there’s room for their company to invest more in systems and initiatives that promote DE&I. In terms of barriers to success, 45 per cent said that a lack of investment in the tools and technologies to innovate is a key challenge that could prevent their company from reaching its DE&I goals.

While 50 per cent said that more employee training, development and support is critical in helping their business reach its DE&I goals, 63 per cent believe that more awareness and inclusive language in products and documentation could help businesses achieve their DE&I goals.

Another 48 per cent of participants said their organisation has introduced new DE&I training for senior leadership over the past year and have made significant changes to them since remote work began in 2020 in order to adapt to changing work environments. 39 per cent said they already have rigorous policy and training for their senior leadership. Further, 46 per cent of leaders surveyed said they’d welcome global benchmarks and industry standards for DE&I and 47 per cent want more collaboration across the industry as it relates to inclusion.

